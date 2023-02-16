The North Carolina Tar Heels' (18-7) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (17-8) at Reynolds Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

NC State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels' 71.8 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.3 the Wolfpack give up.
  • North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • North Carolina is 15-5 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Wolfpack score are 11.4 more points than the Tar Heels allow (60.2).
  • NC State is 15-5 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • NC State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.8 points.
  • This season the Wolfpack are shooting 43.8% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
  • The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/6/2023 Virginia Tech L 73-61 Reynolds Coliseum
2/9/2023 @ Wake Forest W 51-42 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/12/2023 @ Virginia L 71-59 John Paul Jones Arena
2/16/2023 North Carolina - Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

