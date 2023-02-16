Thursday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (17-8) versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7) at Reynolds Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last game on Sunday, the Wolfpack suffered a 71-59 loss to Virginia.

NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 70, North Carolina 60

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's best win of the season came in a 94-81 victory against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on December 1.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.

NC State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

The Wolfpack have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 5) on January 22

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on December 5

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on December 11

71-61 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 19

NC State Performance Insights