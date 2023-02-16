The Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Duke Blue Devils (22-3), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils' 66.3 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 58.5 the Hokies give up.
  • Duke is 22-2 when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
  • When it scores more than 58.5 points, Duke is 17-0.
  • The 74.4 points per game the Hokies average are 24.2 more points than the Blue Devils give up (50.2).
  • When Virginia Tech puts up more than 50.2 points, it is 20-4.
  • Virginia Tech is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
  • This season the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Blue Devils give up.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Notre Dame W 57-52 Purcell Pavilion
2/9/2023 @ Boston College W 68-27 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/12/2023 Miami (FL) W 50-40 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 NC State - Cameron Indoor Stadium

