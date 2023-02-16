Thursday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) versus the Duke Blue Devils (22-3) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-58 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Blue Devils' last contest on Sunday ended in a 50-40 victory against Miami (FL).

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Duke 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Blue Devils took down the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 57-52, on February 5.

The Blue Devils have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 29

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 1

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26

71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 35) on December 11

65-47 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 15

Duke Performance Insights