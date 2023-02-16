Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (11-12) and the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-10) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Charlotte coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 16.
The 49ers' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 69-61 win against North Texas.
Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 68, Western Kentucky 63
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- The 49ers registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they claimed a 55-47 victory over the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings.
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on February 11
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 21
- 66-61 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 26
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 19
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers have a -122 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 60.8 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, and are allowing 66.1 per outing to rank 234th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Charlotte is scoring more points (62.6 per game) than it is overall (60.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the 49ers score 66.8 points per game. Away, they score 55.1.
- Charlotte is giving up fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than on the road (68).
- The 49ers have played better offensively in their past 10 games, posting 61.6 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average of 60.8.
