Thursday's game features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (18-9) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-16) clashing at Ted Constant Convocation Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-58 victory for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.

The Mountaineers are coming off of an 84-73 loss to Georgia Southern in their most recent game on Saturday.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 71, Appalachian State 58

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers captured their signature win of the season on December 29 by securing an 81-55 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Appalachian State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 27

96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 14

59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 7

81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 21

87-81 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 235) on December 20

Appalachian State Performance Insights