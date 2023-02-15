UNC Asheville vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-16) taking on the Radford Highlanders (11-14) at 6:30 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 victory for UNC Asheville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 76-73 loss to Presbyterian on Saturday.
UNC Asheville vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
UNC Asheville vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 66, Radford 61
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers in a 64-51 win on February 1. It was their best victory of the season.
- UNC Asheville has 10 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 4
- 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 28
- 65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8
- 54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2
- 43-40 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 18
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.4 points per game (318th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per outing (127th in college basketball).
- UNC Asheville's offense has been worse in Big South contests this year, posting 54.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 57.4 PPG.
- Offensively the Bulldogs have played better in home games this season, posting 60.4 points per game, compared to 53.7 per game when playing on the road.
- UNC Asheville gives up 58.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 67.6 in road games.
- The Bulldogs have been scoring 57.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 57.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
