High Point vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the High Point Panthers (12-12) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-55 and heavily favors High Point to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Panthers claimed a 73-56 victory over Longwood.
High Point vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
High Point vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 67, Presbyterian 55
High Point Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers beat the Longwood Lancers in a 79-50 win on December 29. It was their signature victory of the season.
High Point 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-56 on the road over Longwood (No. 166) on February 11
- 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on January 25
- 63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on February 8
- 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 14
- 71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 4
High Point Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and are allowing 63 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.
- In conference action, High Point puts up more points per contest (67.5) than its season average (66.4).
- When playing at home, the Panthers are scoring 1.5 more points per game (67.1) than they are on the road (65.6).
- High Point allows 63.4 points per game at home, compared to 59.7 when playing on the road.
- The Panthers have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 67.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, one point more than the 66.4 they've scored this year.
