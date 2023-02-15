The Charlotte Hornets, with Gordon Hayward, face off versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 144-138 win over the Hawks (his last game) Hayward produced 26 points, eight assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Hayward's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.2 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.2 PRA 24.5 21.6 21.4 PR 19.5 18 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 6.8% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 5.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Spurs allow 122.7 points per contest, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs are 21st in the league, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Spurs allow 26.5 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are 17th in the NBA, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 29 20 5 2 1 0 1

