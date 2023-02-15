East Carolina vs. Cincinnati Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-15) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (17-8) going head to head at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 62-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cincinnati, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their last game on Sunday, the Lady Pirates claimed a 79-62 victory over Wichita State.
East Carolina vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
East Carolina vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cincinnati 62, East Carolina 61
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates' best win of the season came in a 68-54 victory on February 4 against the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 9) in our computer rankings.
- East Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 8
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 81) on November 26
- 69-51 at home over VCU (No. 95) on December 4
- 72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 105) on January 11
- 67-52 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 8
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates are outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game, with a +199 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allow 54.8 per outing (18th in college basketball).
- In conference action, East Carolina is averaging fewer points (62.1 per game) than it is overall (62.7) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Pirates score 64.8 points per game. Away, they average 58.9.
- In 2022-23 East Carolina is giving up 10 fewer points per game at home (50.2) than away (60.2).
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Pirates are averaging 64.3 points per game, 1.6 more than their season average (62.7).
