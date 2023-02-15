How to Watch Davidson vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (16-9, 8-4 A-10) are welcoming in the Davidson Wildcats (11-13, 4-8 A-10) for a matchup of A-10 rivals at Chaifetz Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Davidson vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, four percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Billikens have averaged.
- Davidson has compiled a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens sit at 171st.
- The Wildcats' 70.6 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.8 the Billikens allow to opponents.
- Davidson is 8-11 when giving up fewer than 75 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Davidson is scoring one fewer points per game at home (70.9) than away (71.9).
- The Wildcats allow 67.9 points per game at home, and 73 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Davidson has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (34.5%). But it sinks the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.7 per game).
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|VCU
|L 61-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ UMass
|W 93-78
|William D. Mullins Center
|2/11/2023
|Fordham
|L 73-71
|John M. Belk Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|2/18/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|2/22/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
