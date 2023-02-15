Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (12-12) and Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (17-7) matching up at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Wildcats head into this contest following a 190-113 loss to Richmond on Sunday.
Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 63, Saint Joseph's (PA) 59
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- On December 21, the Wildcats captured their best win of the season, a 68-55 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, a top 100 team (No. 82), according to our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 18
- 57-55 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 8
- 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on December 4
- 62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21
- 74-72 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 18
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -60 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game to rank 181st in college basketball and are allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 266th in college basketball.
- With 69.7 points per game in A-10 action, Davidson is putting up 4.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.2 PPG).
- Offensively the Wildcats have played worse when playing at home this year, averaging 63.6 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, Davidson is ceding 16.1 fewer points per game (60.1) than in road games (76.2).
- The Wildcats have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 69.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.5 points more than the 65.2 they've scored this season.
