Campbell vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Campbell Lady Camels (13-12) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-21) going head to head at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 69-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Campbell, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Lady Camels are coming off of a 63-50 loss to Gardner-Webb in their most recent game on Saturday.
Campbell vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Campbell vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 69, Charleston Southern 49
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- Against the Longwood Lancers on December 31, the Lady Camels captured their best win of the season, a 56-48 road victory.
Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-51 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 1
- 51-49 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 11
- 47-38 at home over Coppin State (No. 233) on December 1
- 61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 29
- 64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Lady Camels are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game, with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.1 points per game (312th in college basketball) and give up 52.2 per outing (fourth in college basketball).
- In Big South action, Campbell has averaged 2.5 fewer points (55.6) than overall (58.1) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Camels score 64.3 points per game at home, and 52.6 away.
- At home Campbell is giving up 48.8 points per game, four fewer points than it is away (52.8).
- The Lady Camels are scoring 53.8 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 4.3 fewer points than their average for the season (58.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.