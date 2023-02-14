Duke vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) after victories in 13 home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-12.5)
|140.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Duke (-12)
|141.5
|-790
|+530
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Duke (-11.5)
|141
|-769
|+550
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Duke (-12.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Duke has covered nine times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
- Blue Devils games have hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.
- Notre Dame has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 14 Fighting Irish games this year have hit the over.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Duke is 21st-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 36th, according to computer rankings.
- The Blue Devils have had the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000.
- With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.