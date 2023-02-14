The Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) after victories in 13 home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 140.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-12) 141.5 -790 +530 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Duke (-11.5) 141 -769 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Duke (-12.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Duke has covered nine times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
  • Blue Devils games have hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.
  • Notre Dame has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 14 Fighting Irish games this year have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Duke is 21st-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 36th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Blue Devils have had the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000.
  • With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

