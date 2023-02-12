How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-13) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
North Carolina vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 66.7 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 60.4 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- When Boston College allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 13-5.
- Boston College is 13-5 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
- The 71.8 points per game the Tar Heels score are 5.6 more points than the Eagles give up (66.2).
- North Carolina is 13-3 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- North Carolina has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.
- The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Virginia
|W 73-62
|Carmichael Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 62-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 75-67
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Carmichael Arena
