The North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-13) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Carolina vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 66.7 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 60.4 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

When Boston College allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 13-5.

Boston College is 13-5 when it scores more than 60.4 points.

The 71.8 points per game the Tar Heels score are 5.6 more points than the Eagles give up (66.2).

North Carolina is 13-3 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

North Carolina has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.

The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

North Carolina Schedule