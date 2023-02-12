Sunday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) against the Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-49 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Wolfpack are coming off of a 51-42 victory over Wake Forest in their last game on Thursday.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Virginia 49

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's signature victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Wolfpack brought home the 94-81 win on the road on December 1.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).

NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 5) on January 22

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on December 5

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on December 11

71-61 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 19

NC State Performance Insights