East Carolina vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (14-10) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (16-8) matching up at Minges Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Lady Pirates enter this game following a 67-52 win against Temple on Wednesday.
East Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
East Carolina vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wichita State 63, East Carolina 62
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on February 4, the Lady Pirates took down the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-54.
- East Carolina has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 8
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 81) on November 26
- 69-51 at home over VCU (No. 95) on December 4
- 72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 105) on January 11
- 67-52 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 8
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates' +182 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.0 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 54.5 per outing (14th in college basketball).
- East Carolina is posting 60.5 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.5 fewer points per game than its season average (62.0).
- Offensively the Lady Pirates have performed better at home this season, putting up 63.7 points per game, compared to 58.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, East Carolina has been better at home this year, allowing 49.3 points per game, compared to 60.2 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Pirates have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 61.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points fewer than the 62.0 they've scored this year.
