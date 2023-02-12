Sunday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (14-10) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (16-8) matching up at Minges Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Lady Pirates enter this game following a 67-52 win against Temple on Wednesday.

East Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Carolina vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wichita State 63, East Carolina 62

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on February 4, the Lady Pirates took down the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-54.
  • East Carolina has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 8
  • 72-64 over Liberty (No. 81) on November 26
  • 69-51 at home over VCU (No. 95) on December 4
  • 72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 105) on January 11
  • 67-52 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Lady Pirates' +182 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.0 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 54.5 per outing (14th in college basketball).
  • East Carolina is posting 60.5 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.5 fewer points per game than its season average (62.0).
  • Offensively the Lady Pirates have performed better at home this season, putting up 63.7 points per game, compared to 58.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively, East Carolina has been better at home this year, allowing 49.3 points per game, compared to 60.2 when playing on the road.
  • The Lady Pirates have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 61.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points fewer than the 62.0 they've scored this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.