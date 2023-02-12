The Duke Blue Devils (21-3) take a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score an average of 73.3 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils give up.
  • Miami (FL) is 14-2 when giving up fewer than 67 points.
  • When it scores more than 50.7 points, Miami (FL) is 16-8.
  • The Blue Devils put up only 3.8 more points per game (67) than the Hurricanes give up (63.2).
  • Duke has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.
  • Duke is 21-2 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (45.4%).
  • The Hurricanes make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Pittsburgh W 53-44 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/5/2023 @ Notre Dame W 57-52 Purcell Pavilion
2/9/2023 @ Boston College W 68-27 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/12/2023 Miami (FL) - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.