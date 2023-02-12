Sunday's game between the Richmond Spiders (14-8) and the Davidson Wildcats (12-11) at Robins Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Richmond securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats claimed a 57-55 win against Loyola Chicago.

Davidson vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Davidson vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 67, Davidson 65

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats captured their signature win of the season on December 21, when they claimed a 68-55 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings.

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 18

57-55 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 8

71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on December 4

62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21

74-72 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 18

Davidson Performance Insights