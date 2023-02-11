Western Carolina vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-7) and Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-16) going head to head at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 72-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wofford, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Catamounts' most recent game was a 66-53 loss to Furman on Thursday.
Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Western Carolina vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 72, Western Carolina 49
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Catamounts beat the No. 203-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 49-46, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Western Carolina has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (12).
Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-49 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on January 12
- 58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 18
- 56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on January 28
- 48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Catamounts' -250 scoring differential (being outscored by 10 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.2 points per game (346th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (150th in college basketball).
- Western Carolina scores fewer points in conference play (50 per game) than overall (53.2).
- At home the Lady Catamounts are putting up 57.2 points per game, nine more than they are averaging on the road (48.2).
- At home Western Carolina is allowing 59.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is away (68.1).
- While the Lady Catamounts are averaging 53.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 50 points per contest.
