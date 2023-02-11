Saturday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-7) and Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-16) going head to head at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 72-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wofford, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Catamounts' most recent game was a 66-53 loss to Furman on Thursday.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 72, Western Carolina 49

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Catamounts beat the No. 203-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 49-46, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Western Carolina has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (12).

Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

53-49 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on January 12

58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 18

56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on January 28

48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10

Western Carolina Performance Insights