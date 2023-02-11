Saturday's contest that pits the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-15) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Presbyterian. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last matchup 65-59 against Winthrop on Wednesday.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 63, UNC Asheville 62

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers on the road on February 1 by a score of 64-51.

UNC Asheville has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 4

64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 28

54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2

65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8

43-40 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Asheville Performance Insights