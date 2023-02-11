Saturday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6 ACC) and the Clemson Tigers (18-6, 10-3 ACC) clashing at Dean Smith Center (on February 11) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 win for North Carolina.

The game has no set line.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

North Carolina vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 76, Clemson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-6.2)

North Carolina (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

North Carolina's record against the spread this season is 5-16-0, and Clemson's is 9-12-0. The Tar Heels have gone over the point total in eight games, while Tigers games have gone over 11 times. North Carolina has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. Clemson has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +137 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.9 points per game (46th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per outing (259th in college basketball).

North Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It is pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per contest.

North Carolina makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 30.5% from deep while its opponents hit 33.5% from long range.

The Tar Heels' 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 90th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 160th in college basketball.

North Carolina forces 10.8 turnovers per game (300th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (57th in college basketball action).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.