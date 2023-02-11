North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Morgan State Lady Bears (14-6) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (10-12) at McDougald-McLendon Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-57, with heavily favored Morgan State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Eagles are coming off of a 73-68 win over Norfolk State in their most recent outing on Monday.
North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Morgan State 69, North Carolina Central 57
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles defeated the No. 209-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Norfolk State Spartanettes, 73-68, on February 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 15
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on January 23
- 76-66 on the road over Chicago State (No. 323) on December 3
- 74-66 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 19
- 72-55 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 14
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles' -50 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.3 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (313th in college basketball).
- North Carolina Central is putting up 68.9 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.6 more points per game than its season average (68.3).
- When playing at home, the Eagles are posting 12.3 more points per game (75.0) than they are in road games (62.7).
- North Carolina Central cedes 61.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 78.0 on the road.
- The Eagles have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 72.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.8 points more than the 68.3 they've scored this year.
