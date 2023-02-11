Saturday's contest between the Morgan State Lady Bears (14-6) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (10-12) at McDougald-McLendon Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-57, with heavily favored Morgan State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Eagles are coming off of a 73-68 win over Norfolk State in their most recent outing on Monday.

North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morgan State 69, North Carolina Central 57

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles defeated the No. 209-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Norfolk State Spartanettes, 73-68, on February 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 15

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on January 23

76-66 on the road over Chicago State (No. 323) on December 3

74-66 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 19

72-55 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 14

North Carolina Central Performance Insights