Saturday's game at Willett Hall has the Longwood Lancers (6-18) going head to head against the High Point Panthers (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for Longwood, who are favored by our model.

The Panthers' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 63-47 win over Campbell.

High Point vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia

High Point vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 68, High Point 62

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers notched their best win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Longwood Lancers, who rank No. 166 in our computer rankings, 79-50.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on February 8

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on January 25

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 14

71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 4

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 21

High Point Performance Insights