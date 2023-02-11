Gardner-Webb vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Lady Camels (13-11) taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (21-4) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for Campbell, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Runnin' Bulldogs took care of business in their last matchup 70-49 against Radford on Wednesday.
Gardner-Webb vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
Gardner-Webb vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 67, Gardner-Webb 61
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- On December 12 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Runnin' Bulldogs claimed their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory on the road.
- Gardner-Webb has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-71 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 18
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on December 1
- 67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 15
- 91-87 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 23
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on November 19
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +234 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) and give up 67 per outing (257th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Gardner-Webb is scoring more points (79 per game) than it is overall (76.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Runnin' Bulldogs are averaging 4.2 more points per game at home (78.6) than away (74.4).
- Gardner-Webb is conceding more points at home (66.6 per game) than on the road (65.7).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 81.3 points per contest, 4.9 more than their season average of 76.4.
