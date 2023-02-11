How to Watch Appalachian State vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) are home in Sun Belt action against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.8% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.
- Appalachian State is 9-5 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 111th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 331st.
- The Mountaineers' 70.9 points per game are only four more points than the 66.9 the Jaguars give up.
- When Appalachian State gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 10-7.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison
- Appalachian State is putting up more points at home (75.2 per game) than away (66.5).
- The Mountaineers are allowing fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than away (68.1).
- At home, Appalachian State drains 8.3 triples per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.6%).
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Marshall
|L 66-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|2/4/2023
|James Madison
|L 63-57
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|2/9/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|W 52-45
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|2/16/2023
|Texas State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|2/18/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
