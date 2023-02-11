Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-15) and Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-7) going head to head at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a 63-55 victory against Georgia State in their last outing on Thursday.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Appalachian State 72, Georgia Southern 71
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- When the Mountaineers beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-55 on December 29, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (six).
Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 27
- 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 14
- 59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 7
- 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 21
- 87-81 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 235) on December 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while giving up 69.9 per outing to rank 307th in college basketball) and have a -37 scoring differential overall.
- Appalachian State is tallying 66.2 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.3).
- The Mountaineers post 73.3 points per game at home, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.
- Defensively, Appalachian State has played better at home this year, surrendering 63.7 points per game, compared to 75.1 in away games.
- The Mountaineers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 66.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.4 points fewer than the 68.3 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.