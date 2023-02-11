Saturday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-15) and Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (15-7) going head to head at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 63-55 victory against Georgia State in their last outing on Thursday.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 72, Georgia Southern 71

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

When the Mountaineers beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-55 on December 29, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (six).

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 27

96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 14

59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 7

81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 21

87-81 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 235) on December 20

Appalachian State Performance Insights