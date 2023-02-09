Western Carolina vs. Furman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (9-14) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-15) at Timmons Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-51 and heavily favors Furman to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Lady Catamounts' last contest was a 72-63 loss to Samford on Saturday.
Western Carolina vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Western Carolina vs. Furman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Furman 69, Western Carolina 51
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Catamounts beat the Campbell Lady Camels in a 49-46 win on December 6. It was their best win of the season.
- Western Carolina has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (11).
Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-49 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on January 12
- 58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 18
- 56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on January 28
- 48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Catamounts are being outscored by 9.8 points per game, with a -237 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.3 points per game (346th in college basketball), and give up 63.1 per outing (146th in college basketball).
- Western Carolina has averaged 3.6 fewer points in SoCon action (49.7) than overall (53.3).
- The Lady Catamounts are scoring more points at home (57.2 per game) than away (47.7).
- Western Carolina allows 59.4 points per game at home, and 68.3 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Catamounts are putting up 51.1 points per contest, compared to their season average of 53.3.
