Thursday's contest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the NC State Wolfpack (16-7) going head to head against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-55 victory for heavily favored NC State.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 69-64 victory over Clemson in their most recent game on Sunday.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 77, Wake Forest 55

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

When the Demon Deacons took down the Louisville Cardinals, the No. 5 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-57 on January 26, it was their season's best win.

Wake Forest has five Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 11th-most in Division I. But it also has four Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 8

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 29

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on December 22

63-54 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 11

63-59 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wake Forest Performance Insights