Wake Forest vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the NC State Wolfpack (16-7) going head to head against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-55 victory for heavily favored NC State.
The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 69-64 victory over Clemson in their most recent game on Sunday.
Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Wake Forest vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 77, Wake Forest 55
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- When the Demon Deacons took down the Louisville Cardinals, the No. 5 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-57 on January 26, it was their season's best win.
- Wake Forest has five Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 11th-most in Division I. But it also has four Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 8
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 29
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on December 22
- 63-54 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 11
- 63-59 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 30
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons' +29 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 60 points per game (279th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (57th in college basketball).
- With 55.3 points per game in ACC contests, Wake Forest is tallying 4.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60 PPG).
- Offensively the Demon Deacons have fared better in home games this season, posting 65.9 points per game, compared to 54.3 per game away from home.
- At home, Wake Forest is surrendering 11.6 fewer points per game (52.9) than on the road (64.5).
- On offense, the Demon Deacons have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 54.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 60 they've racked up over the course of this season.
