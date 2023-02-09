Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-6) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-13) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-53 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Spartans' last game on Saturday ended in a 65-46 loss to Mercer.

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wofford 66, UNC Greensboro 53

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

  • On January 5, the Spartans claimed their best win of the season, a 72-68 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Greensboro is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 15
  • 54-48 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 23
  • 60-49 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 12
  • 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 339) on November 16
  • 83-59 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 19

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

  • The Spartans score 65.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) and give up 65.1 (207th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.
  • In SoCon games, UNC Greensboro has averaged 5 fewer points (60.7) than overall (65.7) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Spartans are scoring 69.2 points per game, 6.8 more than they are averaging away (62.4).
  • At home, UNC Greensboro allows 60.0 points per game. Away, it gives up 69.8.
  • The Spartans are scoring 61.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 4.3 fewer points than their average for the season (65.7).

