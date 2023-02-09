The North Carolina Tar Heels' (17-6) ACC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Syracuse Orange (15-9) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels score an average of 72 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow to opponents.
  • When North Carolina allows fewer than 74.5 points, it is 16-3.
  • North Carolina has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
  • The Orange record 14.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Tar Heels give up (59.8).
  • Syracuse is 15-5 when scoring more than 59.8 points.
  • Syracuse has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.
  • The Orange shoot 35.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Tar Heels concede defensively.
  • The Tar Heels make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Clemson W 69-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/2/2023 Virginia W 73-62 Carmichael Arena
2/5/2023 @ Louisville L 62-55 KFC Yum! Center
2/9/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 Boston College - Carmichael Arena
2/16/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum

