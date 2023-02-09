How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels' (17-6) ACC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Syracuse Orange (15-9) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels score an average of 72 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow to opponents.
- When North Carolina allows fewer than 74.5 points, it is 16-3.
- North Carolina has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
- The Orange record 14.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Tar Heels give up (59.8).
- Syracuse is 15-5 when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- Syracuse has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.
- The Orange shoot 35.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Tar Heels concede defensively.
- The Tar Heels make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Clemson
|W 69-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|Virginia
|W 73-62
|Carmichael Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 62-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
