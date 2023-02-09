North Carolina vs. Syracuse Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-6) against the Syracuse Orange (15-9) at JMA Wireless Dome has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-59 in favor of North Carolina, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Tar Heels' last outing on Sunday ended in a 62-55 loss to Louisville.
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On January 15 against the NC State Wolfpack, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 3) in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season, a 56-47 victory at home.
- The Tar Heels have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).
- North Carolina has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 11) on November 27
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 16) on January 8
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 23) on November 24
- 70-57 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 22
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 69) on January 19
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels' +281 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 72 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per outing (70th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, North Carolina has scored 65 points per game in ACC play, and 72 overall.
- The Tar Heels average 75.2 points per game at home, and 66 on the road.
- In 2022-23 North Carolina is allowing 11.6 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (64.8).
- Over their last 10 games, the Tar Heels are averaging 64.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 72.
