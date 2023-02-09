Thursday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (16-7) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-10) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-55, with heavily favored NC State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Wolfpack's last game on Monday ended in a 73-61 loss to Virginia Tech.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 77, Wake Forest 55

NC State Schedule Analysis

On January 22, the Wolfpack claimed their signature win of the season, a 63-51 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 5), according to our computer rankings.

The Wolfpack have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.

NC State has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

94-81 on the road over Iowa (No. 13) on December 1

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 16) on January 29

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on December 5

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 38) on December 11

71-61 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 19

NC State Performance Insights