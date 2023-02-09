How to Watch the NC State vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-10) will host the NC State Wolfpack (16-7) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
NC State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Demon Deacons allow.
- When NC State gives up fewer than 60 points, it is 11-1.
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, NC State is 15-5.
- The Demon Deacons put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (60) than the Wolfpack allow (61.7).
- Wake Forest has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.
- Wake Forest is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.
- This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.4% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Wolfpack give up.
- The Wolfpack make 45% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 69-65
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 68-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/6/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 73-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/9/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
