Thursday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-7) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (7-13) at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored N.C. A&T squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Aggies earned a 66-56 victory against UNC Wilmington.

N.C. A&T vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, Hampton 60

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies took down the Stony Brook Seawolves in a 68-60 win on January 20. It was their best victory of the season.

N.C. A&T has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

67-50 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 30

66-58 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 1

76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 29

67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 221) on January 13

64-59 over UAPB (No. 253) on November 27

N.C. A&T Performance Insights