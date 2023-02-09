How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Radford Highlanders (16-9, 10-2 Big South) will look to build on a nine-game win run when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (13-11, 8-4 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Runnin' Bulldogs have won five games in a row.
Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field, 3% higher than the 44% the Highlanders' opponents have shot this season.
- Gardner-Webb is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 206th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score seven more points per game (71) than the Highlanders give up (64).
- Gardner-Webb is 11-7 when allowing fewer than 70.6 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison
- Gardner-Webb scores 80.8 points per game at home, and 63.9 away.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (64.5).
- At home, Gardner-Webb makes 6.8 treys per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.9%) than away (33.1%).
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|High Point
|W 86-58
|Paul Porter Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 67-59
|The Buc Dome
|2/4/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 56-48
|Paul Porter Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|2/11/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|2/15/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
