The Duke Blue Devils' (20-3) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Boston College Eagles (14-12) at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 66.2 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Duke has a 20-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
  • Duke is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.2 points.
  • The Eagles put up 68.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 51.7 the Blue Devils allow.
  • When Boston College scores more than 51.7 points, it is 14-10.
  • Boston College's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Blue Devils give up.
  • The Blue Devils make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 10.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Florida State L 70-57 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/2/2023 Pittsburgh W 53-44 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/5/2023 @ Notre Dame W 57-52 Purcell Pavilion
2/9/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/12/2023 Miami (FL) - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

