Duke vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Boston College Eagles (14-12) versus the Duke Blue Devils (20-3) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Blue Devils' last outing on Sunday ended in a 57-52 victory against Notre Dame.
Duke vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Duke vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston College 70, Duke 63
Duke Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils' signature victory of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings. The Blue Devils secured the 72-58 road win on December 29.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
- Duke has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 1
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 16) on February 5
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 22) on January 26
- 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 35) on December 11
- 65-47 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 15
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game, with a +350 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.9 points per game (151st in college basketball) and allow 51.7 per contest (third in college basketball).
- Duke scores fewer points in conference action (62.3 per game) than overall (66.9).
- At home, the Blue Devils score 70.8 points per game. On the road, they score 65.6.
- Duke concedes 50.6 points per game at home, and 51.3 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Devils are posting 60.5 points per contest, 6.4 fewer points than their season average (66.9).
