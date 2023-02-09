The UTEP Miners (11-12, 4-8 C-USA) take on the Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 4-8 C-USA) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Don Haskins Center. Aly Khalifa of the 49ers is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. UTEP

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Don Haskins Center

Don Haskins Center Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

Charlotte's Last Game

In its previous game, Charlotte lost to the Florida Atlantic on Saturday, 67-52. Its leading scorer was Brice Williams with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brice Williams 14 8 2 2 0 2 Isaiah Folkes 10 2 0 1 0 2 Lu'Cye Patterson 7 3 1 0 0 0

Charlotte Players to Watch

Khalifa is averaging a team-best 7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 11.2 points and 3.1 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Williams paces the 49ers in scoring (12.8 points per game), and posts 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Lu'Cye Patterson tops the 49ers in assists (3.3 per game), and puts up 9.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Montre' Gipson gives the 49ers 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The 49ers get 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Igor Milicic Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)