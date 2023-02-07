How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3% higher than the 43.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Wake Forest has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 126th.
- The Demon Deacons' 77.4 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 71.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- When Wake Forest gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 15-5.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Wake Forest scores 80.7 points per game. Away, it scores 74.3.
- In 2022-23 the Demon Deacons are giving up 3.7 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than away (75.1).
- Beyond the arc, Wake Forest sinks more trifectas away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.3), but makes a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.4%).
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|NC State
|L 79-77
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/31/2023
|@ Duke
|L 75-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/4/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 81-64
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/7/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Miami
|-
|Watsco Center
