Tuesday's game that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of North Carolina. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 7.

Based on our computer prediction, Wake Forest projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus North Carolina. The over/under is currently listed at 153.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Line: North Carolina -1.5

North Carolina -1.5 Point Total: 153.5

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 76, Wake Forest 75

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Pick ATS: Wake Forest (+1.5)



Wake Forest (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 5-15-0, and Wake Forest's is 13-8-0. The Tar Heels have a 7-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Demon Deacons have a record of 15-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 155 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, North Carolina is 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Wake Forest has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +144 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (46th in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (231st in college basketball).

The 36.1 rebounds per game North Carolina averages rank 22nd in college basketball, and are 4.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents grab per contest.

North Carolina makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 30.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.8% from long range.

The Tar Heels rank 88th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 148th in college basketball, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

North Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tar Heels commit 10.7 per game (51st in college basketball) and force 11 (286th in college basketball action).

