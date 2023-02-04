Saturday's game that pits the East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 2-8 AAC) versus the SMU Mustangs (8-15, 3-7 AAC) at Minges Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, East Carolina projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus SMU. The over/under is currently listed at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

East Carolina vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

East Carolina vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 72, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. SMU

Pick ATS: East Carolina (+1.5)



East Carolina (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



SMU is 5-15-0 against the spread this season compared to East Carolina's 12-9-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Mustangs are 12-8-0 and the Pirates are 12-9-0. The two teams average 138.4 points per game combined, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under. Over the last 10 games, SMU has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. East Carolina has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates have covered 12 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

East Carolina ranks 84th in the nation at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

East Carolina hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

East Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pirates commit 12.9 per game (259th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (218th in college basketball).

