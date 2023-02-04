Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-70 win for the Blue Devils according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 144.5 total.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Duke vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 73, North Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: North Carolina (+3.5)



North Carolina (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Duke has compiled an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season, while North Carolina is 5-14-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Devils are 8-13-0 and the Tar Heels are 7-12-0. The teams average 151.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total. Duke is 2-8 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while North Carolina has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game with a +203 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (156th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per outing (38th in college basketball).

Duke wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It records 36.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.7 per contest.

Duke makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 32.5% from deep while its opponents hit 30.1% from long range.

The Blue Devils rank 121st in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 36th in college basketball defensively with 83.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Duke has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (149th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (260th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.