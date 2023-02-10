The Duke Blue Devils (17-7) currently have the 23rd-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

At 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, the Blue Devils challenge the Virginia Cavaliers on the road. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Duke NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 23rd Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-New Year +2200 11th Bet $100 to win $2200 Preseason +1600 8th Bet $100 to win $1600

Duke Team Stats

Duke has a +187 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. It is putting up 71.9 points per game to rank 169th in college basketball and is giving up 64.1 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

The Blue Devils are unbeaten at home (12-0) and 2-5 on the road, while going 3-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Duke has a 17-5 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and a winless 0-2 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

In ACC action, Duke is 8-5. It is 9-2 outside of conference play.

The Blue Devils are 4-1 in one-possession games and 5-2 in games decided by two possessions or less.

While Duke has been victorious in two games this season when favored by three or fewer points (2-3), it is 15-2 when favored by three or more points.

Duke Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-7 | Q2 Record: 4-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 7-0

3-7 | 4-0 | 3-0 | 7-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Duke is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Duke Players

The Blue Devils points and rebounds leader is Kyle Filipowski. He averages 15.5 points per game and grabs 9.3 rebounds.

Jeremy Roach paces the squad with 3.0 assists per game.

The Blue Devils are led by Roach from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.5 shots from deep per game.

Duke's blocks leader is Dereck Lively II, who averages 2.4 per game. Filipowski leads the team by averaging 1.3 steals a game.

