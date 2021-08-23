Winterville Watermelon Festival Returns For 36th Year

Matt Stell

Enjoy a Slice of the Good Life at the Winterville Watermelon Festival

The 36th annual Watermelon Festival kicks off this week for three days of family fun and entertainment. This annual event is well known throughout eastern North Carolina for their great musical acts, and this year will be no exception. For three consecutive evenings, beginning at 6pm, the festival will feature free concerts nightly. Just bring your chair or your blanket and settle in for an evening of your favorite tunes. Whether your musical taste leans towards R&B, dance, oldies or country, there will be a variety of musical styles with something for everyone.

If you love rides, then come out and enjoy the midway with Michael’s Amusements. Thursday night, August 26th, will feature WITN Wristband Night where you can receive an all-you-can ride wristband for $25. On Friday and Saturday, tickets will be available for $1 each, with most children’s rides requiring 3-4 tickets and adult rides requiring 4-5 tickets. Although the festival ends on Saturday evening, you’ll be able to enjoy rides one more day. On Sunday from 1pm-6pm, Michael’s amusements wishes to show appreciation to the Winterville community with another all-you-can-ride wristband day for $25.

The Winterville Watermelon Festival will take place on the athletic fields in Winterville, NC. For a full schedule of festival events, visit, www.WatermelonFest.com, or follow up to the minute announcements on Facebook.

Opening Day - THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

6:00 pm - Opening Ceremony by the Winterville Chamber and the Town of Winterville

6:00 pm - Food Vendors, Commercial Vendors, and Amusement Rides Open

6:30 pm - Cooper Greer

8:00 pm - Trainwreck

Family Fun Night - FRIDAY - AUGUST 27

6:00 pm - Vendors and Amusement Rides Open

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Family Fun Night Children’s Games, Inflatables and Activities sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Winterville

6:30- Family Fun Night Concert at the Festival sponsored by 107.9 WNCT

6:30 pm - Straightwire

8:00 pm - Legacy Motown Revue

The Watermelon Jam - SATURDAY - AUGUST 28

8:00 am –Vendors and Craft Show Open

9:30 am – Cruise-In Car Show – Lineup 8:45 am - Click here for more info!

10:00 am - Veterans’ Appreciation Parade - Want a parade entry? Click here!

11:00 am - Amusement Rides Open

11:00 am - Watermelon Eating Contest at the Amphitheater Stage

12:00 pm - Free Entertainment at the Amphitheater Stage

5:00 pm - Gates open for Watermelon Jam

FREE Watermelon Jam

6:00 pm - Justin West Band

7:30 pm - Matt Stell

9:00 pm - Lonestar

Rides Only - SUNDAY - AUGUST 29

1:00pm - 6:00pm – Amusement Rides remain open (Wristbands Available)