Winterville Watermelon Festival Returns for 37th Year

Enjoy a Slice of the Good Life at the Winterville Watermelon Festival

The 37th annual Watermelon Festival kicks off this week for four days of family fun and entertainment. This annual event is well known throughout eastern North Carolina for their great musical acts, and this year will be no exception. For three consecutive evenings, beginning at 6pm, the festival will feature free concerts nightly. This year, the entertainment, activities and amusement rides will continue through Sunday afternoon. Just bring your chair or your blanket and settle in for an evening or afternoon of your favorite tunes. Whether your musical taste leans towards R&B, dance, oldies, bluegrass, 80s classics or today’s country hits, there will be a variety of musical styles with something for everyone.

If you love rides, then come out and enjoy the midway with Michael’s Amusements. Thursday night, August 25th, will feature WITN Wristband Night where you can receive an all-you-can ride wristband for $25. On Friday and Saturday, tickets will be available for $1 each, with most children’s rides requiring 3-4 tickets and adult rides requiring 4-5 tickets. On Sunday from 1pm-6pm, Michael’s amusements would like to show appreciation to the Winterville community with another all-you-can-ride wristband day for $25.

The Winterville Watermelon Festival will take place on the athletic fields in Winterville, NC. For a full schedule of festival events, visit, www.WatermelonFest.com, or follow up to the minute announcements on their Facebook page.

Opening Day - THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

Wristband Day - $25

6:00 pm - Opening Ceremony by the Winterville Chamber and the Town of Winterville

6:00 pm - Food Vendors, Commercial Vendors, and Amusement Rides Open

6:30 pm - Trainwreck with Special Guest Noah Cobb

8:00 pm - The Still Shakers

Family Fun & 80′s Night - FRIDAY - AUGUST 26

With 80′s costume contests!

6:00 pm - Vendors and Amusement Rides Open

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Family Fun Night Children’s Games, Inflatables and Activities

6:30 - Free 80′s Concert

6:30 pm - Shine

8:00 pm - The Breakfast Club

The Watermelon Jam - SATURDAY - AUGUST 27

8:00 am –Vendors and Craft Show Open

10:00 am - Veterans’ Appreciation Parade - Want a parade entry? Click here!

11:00 am - Amusement Rides Open

12:00 am - Watermelon Eating Contest at the Amphitheater Stage

1:00 pm - Free Entertainment at the Amphitheater Stage

1:00 pm - Sabal Do-Jo Karate

2:00 pm - Noah Jackson Cobb

3:30 pm - Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon

5:00 pm - Gates open for Watermelon Jam Click Here for Tickets

6:00 pm - Cooper Greer

7:30 pm - Kylie Morgan

9:00 pm - Jameson Rogers

Last Day of Summer Sunday - SUNDAY - AUGUST 28

Wristband Day - $25