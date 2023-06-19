Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Winterville Watermelon Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Winterville Watermelon Festival, visit https://www.watermelonfest.com.

It’s time for the 38th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival!

This legendary, multi-day event features activities the whole family can enjoy. This includes locally- and nationally-known music acts, the Watermelon Parade through town, and the watermelon-eating contest.

Festival-goers young and old can enjoy carnival rides and midway games all weekend. In addition, visitors can check out the flea market and commercial vendors set up through the festival grounds. Food vendors serve both watermelon treats and classic fair food such as funnel cakes, turkey legs, and corn dogs.

On Friday, August 25th, there will be an opening ceremony by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce and Town Council at 6:00 p.m., which is also when amusement park rides and vendor booths open. At 6:30 p.m., Tell Me Lies (a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band) will perform, followed by The Tams at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 26th, there are events from sunrise to sunset! at 8:00 a.m., the craft show and vendor booths open, with the Veterans’ Appreciation Parade at 10:00 a.m. Amusement Park rides open at 11:00 a.m. A crowd favorite, the Watermelon Eating Contest, takes place at Noon at the Amphitheater Stage.

The Winterville Watermelon Festival Watermelon Jam is also scheduled for Saturday. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., with music starting with the Still Shakers at 6:00 p.m. They’re followed by Crawford & Power at 7:30 p.m. The music headliner is the Marshall Tucker Band, who takes the stage at 9:00 p.m.

The 2023 Watermelon Jam will be a paid concert, and tickets can be purchased in advance online. Gate ticket prices will be increased. Learn more and get tickets to Saturday’s Watermelon Jam on Eventbrite. Please note that concert-goers are allowed to bring a regular-sized lawn chair, but blankets or oversized chairs are not permitted for seating. No outside food or beverages are permitted, which means coolers are also not allowed. Check out the full list of banned items and additional FAQs here.

Sunday, August 27th, is $25 Wristband Day, meaning you can enjoy all the amusement park rides you want with a paid wristband, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will also be musical performances by Trainwreck at 1:00 p.m. and the I-42 Band at 3:00 p.m. Click here to see the full Schedule of Events.

We can’t wait to see you this weekend! Visit the Winterview Watermelon Festival website to learn more.