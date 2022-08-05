Local law firm wants to help you in Camp Lejeune contamination case

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Whitley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Whitley Law Firm, visit https://whitleylawfirm.com/.

Whitley Law Firm is proud to help our local veterans understand the latest with the Camp Lejeune water contamination case.

In Jacksonville, North Carolina, there is a base for the US Marine Corps known as Camp Lejeune. The drinking water in the camp was contaminated from 1953 to 1987 with hazardous chemical substances as trichloroethylene (TCE), benzene, perchloroethylene (PCE), vinyl chloride, and others.

Over the period of more than 30 years, estimates set the number of persons impacted by the water poisoning at Camp Lejeune at over 1 million. This comprises the families of both military personnel and civilian base workers (including children and babies in utero).

For many years, the federal government disputed that it was to blame for the high number of serious illnesses that Camp Lejeune residents and employees from the 1950s to the 1980s suffered from. Veterans and former Camp Lejeune residents and employees are still being diagnosed with cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and other illnesses decades after the incident, demonstrating the long-lasting impact of the toxic exposure.

After receiving a final House vote, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act will reach President Biden’s desk after passing the U.S. Senate. Bypassing North Carolina’s unjust legal loopholes, this law will give those harmed by the Camp Lejeune water poisoning and their families long-overdue options for pursuing redress.

Call the Whitley Law Firm at (919) 785-5000 for a FREE case assessment if you formerly resided or worked at Camp Lejeune and were subsequently diagnosed with a condition connected to hazardous exposure there.