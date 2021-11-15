Local Hospital Helping Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Washington Regional Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Washington Regional Medical Center, visit https://www.washingtonregionalmedical.org/.

November is Diabetes Awareness month, a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to the diabetes epidemic. This year’s focus is on prediabetes and preventing diabetes. On Thursday, November 18th, Washington Regional Medical Center (WRMC) invites you to their free diabetes testing clinic from 10 AM-2 PM. Come have your blood pressure checked and your A1-C tested for free. There will be a dietician and healthcare provider available to answer questions and offer advice as well as information and resources.

For the millions of individuals who are at risk for diabetes, it’s a time to get educated, find resources, and make sure all those around us are aware of their risk, too. And for the millions of individuals living with diabetes, it’s a chance to tell your stories and awaken the world. Let Washington Regional Medical Center help you get on track to good health!

As a reminder, walk-in COVID-19 testing is available Monday-Friday from 8 AM-5 PM at Washington Regional Medical Center. Check-in at the front desk and testing will be done in the lab. COVID-19 boosters are also available at Plymouth Primary Care every Tuesday-Friday from 9 AM-12 PM. Please call 252-793-4500 to make an appointment for your booster.

WRMC is also offering Pulmonary Function Tests every Wednesday. Your primary care providers can schedule a test by calling 252-793-7909. In our ongoing efforts to keep our community healthy, WRMC is also offering Cardiac Outpatient Clinics each Thursday and a new Orthopedic clinic on Fridays. Call 252-793-4135 for additional information.