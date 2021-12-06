Enjoy holiday shopping and events on Washington’s Historic Waterfront

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Washington Harbor District Alliance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Washington Harbor District Alliance, visit http://www.whda.org.

This holiday season, historic Washington comes to life with an array of seasonal events and of course, wonderful shopping deals. Instead of spending money online or in the big box stores, the Washington Harbor District Alliance encourages you to shop local so that your shopping dollars circulate within the community. The charming downtown features unique gift and jewelry shops, boutiques, antiques, furniture, and an array of dining experiences – from the casual lunch to culinary dining and dessert masterpieces. Meg Howdy, Executive Director of the Washington Harbor District Alliance reminds us that “Shopping local not only helps supports local business owners and their employees, but it keeps tax dollars circulating within Washington and Beaufort County which is used for public services such as police, fire, and libraries”.

In the tradition of the season, the Washington Harbor District Alliance is offering several events between now and Christmas. The purpose of the many events is to encourage you and your family to make memories, make new family traditions, and enjoy meeting friends in Washington’s charming, waterfront setting. Throughout the month of December, the Stewart Parkway waterfront twinkles in the evening sky with Washington’s enchanting Harbor Walk of Lights. The boats will be festively lit, which makes a waterfront stroll enjoyable after a dinner in one of Washington’s many restaurants. Several boats with be on display and you can even vote for your favorite at https://whda.org/harborwalkoflights.

This coming Thursday evening, December 9th, from 5pm – 8pm, Washington’s downtown merchants present Jingle Mingle. The evening features extended shopping hours from many of the downtown merchants including the Harbor District Market which features multiple vendors and artisans. Enjoy the night-time beauty of decorated store fronts, great deals, and beautiful gift wrapping.

Autoplay Caption

On Saturday, December 11th, the streets of downtown Washington will bustle with shoppers and characters throughout the downtown with the celebration of Harbor District Holidaze. Visit the Harbor District Market from 10am - 12pm where you can meet Santa and participate in a Scavenger Hunt, hosted by Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children. The market will feature live music by J.B. Mayes from 10am-noon and by Taylor Rouse from 2pm-4pm. From 1pm-3pm the kids can enjoy seasonal characters including Belle from Beauty & the Beast, Olaf and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen and Elf on a Shelf. Characters will be located throughout the downtown including in front of the Market, Southern Grace Boutique, The Hub, Nauti Life, and State Farm.

The following Saturday, December 18th, will be the final Saturday market of the year at the Harbor District Market. Vendors will be competing in a hot cocoa competition from 10am-12pm, and Santa will again be on hand from 11am-1pm.

This holiday season, whether you are enjoying a wonderful meal, a crisp evening stroll, or shopping for the perfect and special gift, please shop local in the Historic Washington Harbor District. Washington - original by nature. Memorable by design.